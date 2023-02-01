Palmdale, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Palmdale.
The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Knight High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
Eastside High School
Knight High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Highland High School soccer team will have a game with Palmdale High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
Highland High School
Palmdale High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
