Palmdale, CA

Palmdale, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Palmdale.

The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Knight High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Eastside High School
Knight High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Highland High School soccer team will have a game with Palmdale High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Highland High School
Palmdale High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

