ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Chico, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chico.

The Red Bluff High School soccer team will have a game with Chico High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Red Bluff High School
Chico High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Enterprise High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Enterprise High School
Pleasant Valley High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy