Chico, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Chico.
The Red Bluff High School soccer team will have a game with Chico High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Red Bluff High School
Chico High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Enterprise High School soccer team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Enterprise High School
Pleasant Valley High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0