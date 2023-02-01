ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Palo Alto.

The Homestead High School soccer team will have a game with Palo Alto High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Homestead High School
Palo Alto High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Santa Clara High School - Oxnard soccer team will have a game with Gunn High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Santa Clara High School - Oxnard
Gunn High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

