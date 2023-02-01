St. Augustine, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Do you think the high school football was over in the Sunshine State? Think again. Although the smacking of pads has ceased for the moment, the "off-season" in Florida has been jam packed with head coaches stepping down or being hired and plenty of player transfers throughout the state. And, we ...
Bartram Springs Center LLC proposes a 4,728-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store, fueling stations and a canopy on 1.5 acres at northeast Bartram Springs Parkway and Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The site is in Promenade at Bartram Springs. Common Oak Engineering LLC of Orlando is the civil engineer. Bartram...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek High School’s Kevin Fagan, a longtime teacher and multi-sport coach in the area, died unexpectedly on Monday. Fagan was in the process of battling cancer and turning the corner in that fight before his unexpected passing. He was 56. Fagan spent the bulk...
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning. Police say Vance Wilkins, 34 has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the homicide of Jason Mullins, 50. SAPD says this is an isolated incident...
A Florida mom was missing for decades before she was identified as a woman found dying along a Georgia road. On May 14, 1985, an “injured and unconscious” woman was spotted along state Highway 91 in Baker County, north of Newton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A recent crash has some parents in St. Johns County neighborhood worried about their students' safety. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office shared images of yet another crash along 9b, with an overturned tanker. After spending hours cleaning it up, the road was re-opened,...
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's defense team filed another motion for continuance on Wednesday morning which was denied later in the day. This would have potentially delay the highly anticipated first-degree murder trial as the community of St. Johns County waits for justice.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said mail theft is an issue in Florida and their county is no exception. Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant. For one local-family owned business, they had to change how they deliver their mail because money was not making it to their vendors. Business had to stop until payments were met. Angela Sowers wants to know who is stealing her company's mail.
Comments / 0