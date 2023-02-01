ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The St Augustine High School soccer team will have a game with Pedro Menendez High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00.

St Augustine High School
Pedro Menendez High School
February 01, 2023
15:00:00
2023 FHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

