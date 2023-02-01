Modesto, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Modesto.

The Modesto High School soccer team will have a game with Thomas Downey High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Modesto High School Thomas Downey High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Enochs High School soccer team will have a game with Gregori High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Enochs High School Gregori High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Beyer High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00. Beyer High School Johansen High School February 01, 2023 16:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer