Modesto, CA

Modesto, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Modesto.

The Modesto High School soccer team will have a game with Thomas Downey High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Modesto High School
Thomas Downey High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Enochs High School soccer team will have a game with Gregori High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Enochs High School
Gregori High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Beyer High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Beyer High School
Johansen High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Modesto High School soccer team will have a game with Thomas Downey High School on February 01, 2023, 17:45:00.

Modesto High School
Thomas Downey High School
February 01, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

