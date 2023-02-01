ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The High Tech High - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

High Tech High - San Diego
Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Morse High School soccer team will have a game with Kearny High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Morse High School
Kearny High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Academy of Our Lady of Peace High School
Mira Mesa High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Coronado High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Coronado High School
Mission Bay High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The University City High School soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

University City High School
Patrick Henry High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Related
