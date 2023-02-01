San Diego, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The High Tech High - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Morse High School soccer team will have a game with Kearny High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Academy of Our Lady of Peace High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Coronado High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The University City High School soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Comments / 0