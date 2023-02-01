ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

El Centro, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Centro.

The Brawley Union High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Brawley Union High School
Central Union High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Calexico High School soccer team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Calexico High School
Southwest High School - El Centro
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

