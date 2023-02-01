El Centro, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Centro.
The Brawley Union High School soccer team will have a game with Central Union High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
Brawley Union High School
Central Union High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Calexico High School soccer team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
Calexico High School
Southwest High School - El Centro
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0