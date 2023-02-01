Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE WELL AT VARIOUS REGION 1 FFA CDES WITH FISH AND WILDLIFE QUALIFYING FOR STATES
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in various Region 1 FFA CDE’s at UMC. The Fish and Wildlife team came in 6th place and qualified for state. Brandon Wandrie placed second out of 75 individuals. The Fish and Wildlife CDE requires competitors to identify Minnesota wildlife mammals, game birds, non-game birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, and insects. They also answer questions about wildlife characteristics, wildlife monitoring technology and management, and current issues facing Minnesota wildlife.
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Crookston High School Drama Club will participate in One Act Sections at the Lake of the Woods today. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go today at 2:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, February 5, at noon,...
CHS BUILDER’S CLUB COLLECTS ITEMS FOR CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE
The Crookston Builders Club members collected items for the Crookston Care and Share over the last week and a half. Great job helping out your community!. A picture of all the clubs with all the items they collected can be seen below-
Randy Goosen – Obit
Randy Goosen,v62, of Fisher, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, in the Benedictine Living Community Crookston. In failing health, he had gone into the Villa a few days before. Randy was born in Crookston on February 22, 1960, the son of David and Marilyne (Cormican) Goosen. He...
Sister Francella Gust – OBIT
Sister Francella Gust, age 90, died on February 2, 2023, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston, MN. Sister Francella was born at home on October 10, 1932, in Tabor, MN, the tenth of eleven children of John Jacob Gust and Frances Ann (Kotrba) Gust. At baptism, she was given the name Frances.
GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER BRINGS BACK VALENTINE’S DAY COOKIE FUNDRAISER FOR SECOND YEAR
The Golden Link Senior Center in Crookston is bringing back its Valentine’s Day Cookie Fundraiser for the second year. The Center is selling sugar cookies by the dozen to help raise funds for the Center to use for any future needs or purchases for the Senior Center. During the...
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS BEAT BGMR AND ROSEAU
CROOKSTON vs ROSEAU – Crookston came into the match knowing they were going to be heavy favorites as they took on an extremely young Roseau Ram team. Every Ram wrestler was a 7th, 8th, or 9th grader except for one junior. Crookston won the first seven matches. Gabe Perala...
Ray Ernest Ecklund – Time of Service Announcement
Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving wife, Pam, at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Ray Ecklund will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one prior to the service. The Mass will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS GREENWAY – ON KROX
The Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team will look to bounce back today against the Greenway Raiders from Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Eagles are coming off a loss this past Thursday to Grafton-Park River making them 11-8 on the season. The Raiders were in the area last night as they took on Crookston, defeating the Pirates 2-1 to make them 8-11 on the season. We will have all the action on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 12:30 p.m. followed by the drop of the puck at 1:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY HOSTS ROSEAU IN LAST CROOKSTON HOME GAME OF SEASON
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team will host the Roseau Rams tonight in what will be the last game of the season on their ‘Crookston’ home ice!! The Pirates have played only seven home games in Crookston this season, which was caused by beefing up their schedule and playing five games in tournaments in Thief River Falls and Warroad. They are 6-1 on home ice with only a loss to #3 AA Gentry Academy. The Pirates will finish off their regular season tomorrow night vs East Grand Forks at Mayville, N.D., which will be a home game for the Pirates. Crookston is 15-5-2 on the year, while Roseau is 14-10 after they were beaten by Warroad 9-2 on Monday.
ROSEAU SCORES THREE QUICK SECOND PERIOD GOALS TO BEAT CROOKSTON
The Roseau Rams scored three goals in the first four minutes and five seconds of the second period and would go on to a 4-1 win over the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team at the Crookston Sports Center on Senior Night!. To start the game, both teams appeared to...
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEVER BEGINS THIS SUNDAY WITH WINTER FEST
Fitness Fever is back for the month of February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in the area. Outdoor family activities across Polk County will be offered every Sunday in February and are free for the entire region.
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
GREENWAY SCORES TWICE IN SECOND PERIOD FOR 2-1 WIN OVER PIRATES BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team honored their seven seniors (Jaren Bailey, Dalton Delude, Jackson Demarais, Jack Doda, Thor Harbott, Nathan Kelly, and Zach Tahran) on Friday night as the Pirates hosted the Greenway Raiders on Senior Night. Jack Doda scored, but the Raiders spoiled the Pirates Senior Night with two goals in the second period for a 2-1 win.
SCRUFFY TAILS TO PARTICIPATE IN GIVING HEART’S DAY
Scruffy Tails Humane Society has a generous donor who will be matching donations on Giving Hearts Day, Thursday, February 9! Now is your chance to double your impact in caring for the lost and homeless pets in your area!. Go to GivingHeartsDay.org and look up Scruffy Tails to donate on...
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home
GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
Plain Talk: Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski speaks out in the aftermath of the Fufeng controversy
MINOT, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said his city first asked officials at the Grand Forks Air Force Base about the potential security risks of a corn milling plant to be built by Fufeng , a Chinese company, some 16 months ago. The Air Force has finally...
North Dakota mourns the loss of former player
A former UND hockey player and broadcaster Travis Dunn has died at the age of 65. Dunn passed away Wednesday (2/1) while in Des Moines, Iowa. The Winnipeg (Manitoba) native played two seasons at North Dakota, helping the Fighting Sioux reach back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours in 1979 and 1980 as a defenseman.
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
