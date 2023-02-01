The Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team will look to bounce back today against the Greenway Raiders from Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Eagles are coming off a loss this past Thursday to Grafton-Park River making them 11-8 on the season. The Raiders were in the area last night as they took on Crookston, defeating the Pirates 2-1 to make them 8-11 on the season. We will have all the action on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 12:30 p.m. followed by the drop of the puck at 1:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.

RED LAKE FALLS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO