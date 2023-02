When police informant Jorge Ramirez was killed during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif., where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013. Hulu's Killing County charts the journey of the Ramirez family to get justice for Jorge.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO