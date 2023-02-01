League City, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Brazoswood soccer team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on January 31, 2023, 20:30:00.
Brazoswood
Clear Springs High School
January 31, 2023
20:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Brazoswood soccer team will have a game with Clear Springs High School on January 31, 2023, 20:30:00.
High school soccer game info
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0