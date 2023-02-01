ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Oakdale, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oakdale.

The Oakdale High School soccer team will have a game with Manteca High School on January 31, 2023, 18:45:00.

Oakdale High School
Manteca High School
January 31, 2023
18:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Manteca High School soccer team will have a game with Oakdale High School on February 01, 2023, 15:15:00.

Manteca High School
Oakdale High School
February 01, 2023
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy