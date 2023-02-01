Oakdale, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oakdale.
The Oakdale High School soccer team will have a game with Manteca High School on January 31, 2023, 18:45:00.
Oakdale High School
Manteca High School
January 31, 2023
18:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Manteca High School soccer team will have a game with Oakdale High School on February 01, 2023, 15:15:00.
Manteca High School
Oakdale High School
February 01, 2023
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0