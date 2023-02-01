Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Dothan Schools announce Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools have announced their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year nominees. The winners will represent Dothan City Schools District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The nominees for this year are:. Early Education:. Dothan City...
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Alabama
When you travel to Alabama you’ll be welcomed with a warm southern hospitality vibe that’ll make it hard for you to leave. Alabama definitely flies under the radar when it comes to vacation destinations, but you’d be missing out on a whole lot of fun if you pass it up. After you look through this list of some of the best places to stay in Alabama we think you’ll be inspired to bump that Alabama vacation up a few spots on your bucket list.
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
WPMI
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
wdhn.com
Memphis connection: Two Wiregrass athletes plan to make an early impact
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Wiregrass athletes will be taking their talents to Memphis, Tennessee to play for the Memphis Tigers in the fall. One will help the Tigers on defense and the other will help on the offensive side of the ball. Carroll product Karmelo Overton who was...
riverregionsports.com
2023 AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Schedules
ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AREA TOURNAMENTS (River Region) Prattville vs. Lee, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Dothan vs. Prattville-Lee winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. Finals, Saturday, 7 p.m. Class 6A Area 3. At G.W. Carver. Stanhope Elmore vs. Sidney Lanier, Tuesday, 5 p.m. Wetumpka vs....
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
altoday.com
Former corrections officer Stacy George is supportive of expedited release of inmates
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections made headlines when it released 90 inmates in a supervised release with ankle monitors. The release has been criticized by some members of law enforcement denounced the move, but former correctional office and gubernatorial candidate Stacy George released a statement in support of the decision.
wdhn.com
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day. The four bills were all pre-filed by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), a former chair of the Alabama Democratic...
