ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Dothan Schools announce Teachers of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools have announced their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year nominees. The winners will represent Dothan City Schools District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The nominees for this year are:. Early Education:. Dothan City...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Alabama

When you travel to Alabama you’ll be welcomed with a warm southern hospitality vibe that’ll make it hard for you to leave. Alabama definitely flies under the radar when it comes to vacation destinations, but you’d be missing out on a whole lot of fun if you pass it up. After you look through this list of some of the best places to stay in Alabama we think you’ll be inspired to bump that Alabama vacation up a few spots on your bucket list.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
DOTHAN, AL
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
riverregionsports.com

2023 AHSAA State Basketball Tournament Schedules

ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AREA TOURNAMENTS (River Region) Prattville vs. Lee, Tuesday, 6 p.m. Jeff Davis vs. Enterprise, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Dothan vs. Prattville-Lee winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. Finals, Saturday, 7 p.m. Class 6A Area 3. At G.W. Carver. Stanhope Elmore vs. Sidney Lanier, Tuesday, 5 p.m. Wetumpka vs....
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy