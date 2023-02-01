ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles

Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Experts Consider LA And One Other Team Likeliest To Trade For Kyrie Irving

When it comes to the race to acquire controversial Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, your Los Angeles Lakers are right at the top of the pack among the interested parties. After contract extension negotiations with Brooklyn soured, Irving upped the ante yesterday, demanding to be flipped by Thursday's trade deadline, threatening to walk in free agency if he isn't moved.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Kyrie Irving ruled out ahead of Nets’ matchup with Wizards

Kyrie Irving did not initially appear on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets, but how much longer he wants to play for the team became a major story line Friday afternoon when reports surfaced about the guard seeking a trade. On Saturday, Irving joined Ben Simmons in being ruled...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Report: LA Clippers Have Made ‘Strong’ Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving

After not being initially listed as a team in the hunt for Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers have now emerged as one of the teams in pursuit of the All-Star point guard. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, and an additional report was made by The Athletic's Law Murray that revealed the Clippers have already made a "strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Nets Coach Confirms Irving’s Absence Saturday Was Excused

Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade away from the franchise on Friday, and subsequently did not suit up for the team’s victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. Irving was officially ruled out of the contest with calf soreness, leading many to wonder if the absence was excused given his trade request and his desire to play elsewhere.
IRVING, NY
Centre Daily

Nets Have an Ideal Coach to Steady the Ship

In his 13 weeks as the Nets’ head coach, Jacque Vaughn has presided over a 12-game winning streak and a seven-losses-in-11-games skid; a streak of Kevin Durant dominance that transformed the Nets into contenders and a Kevin Durant injury that sapped all momentum; a disturbing Kyrie Irving controversy and suspension followed by a scintillating Kyrie Irving renaissance; and various, befuddling iterations of Ben Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Warriors Reveal Injury Update on Steph Curry’s Leg

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Saturday night's game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with a leg injury that will sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. The Warriors are calling it a lower left leg injury for Curry, who was evaluated in the locker room after leaving the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Thomas helps Nets rally from 23 down to beat Wizards 125-123

Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Tatum and the Celtics visit the Pistons

Boston Celtics (37-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Detroit. He's fifth in the NBA scoring 30.9 points per game. The Pistons are 6-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit gives up 119.8...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Seeking Revenge Against Rockets

For the second time this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will take the floor against each other. Wednesday’s contest resulted in a Houston win, as OKC played one of the worst games it had all season. Can the Thunder turn things around, or will the Rockets win their fifth-straight game in this head-to-head matchup?
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Report: Multiple Western Conference Teams Interested in O.G. Anunoby

It appears a bidding war is about to break out for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward is reportedly expected to be traded, Chris Haynes said on his podcast This League Uncut. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots and, according to Haynes, the New Orleans Pelicans are "definitely high" on the 3-and-D wing.
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market

Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who stands all of 6'1" on a good day, might finally, mercifully be on his way out of town, following a mediocre first season for LA. Head coach Darvin Ham seems to be giving too much credit to Pat Bev's All-Defensive Team past when doling out his present minutes. Though he's still a decent perimeter defender, he is not what he once was, and is offensive deficiencies have now outweighed his aptitude on the other end of the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting

Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8

Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
MARQUETTE, MI
Centre Daily

Pepperdine beats Portland 94-93 in 2OT, snaps 11-game skid

Houston Mallette led Pepperdine with 25 points and Jevon Porter hit the game-winning basket as time expired in double as the Waves knocked off Portland 94-93 on Saturday night to snap an 11-game losing streak. Jay Yoon entered the game and moments later was fouled as he made a layup...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy