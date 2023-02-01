ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Heritage High School soccer team will have a game with Antioch High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Heritage High School
Antioch High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support

“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
OAKLEY, CA
Contra Costa Herald

New cycle of paid job-training in Contra Costa that transforms lives

From St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa and the Workforce Development Program. A new session of the Workforce Development Program at St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up to help people in need find gainful and meaningful employment. Participants from past sessions note that the program has transformed their lives – given them the training and confidence to enter the workplace. With introductory sessions in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Pleasant Hill – the WFD program at St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to help the most vulnerable in Contra Costa County develop the personal tools they will need to find and keep a good job. Interested participants are asked to attend 2 introductory sessions, which will take place in:
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity

Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery

PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
PLEASANTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on SR-84 at Toll Plaza Near Fremont

On the morning of February 2, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a crash with injuries on SR-84 near the Fremont area. The traffic accident occurred shortly after 8:20 a.m. on westbound State Route 84 at the Toll Plaza offramp, according to officials. Details on the Crash on SR-84 Near...
FREMONT, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy