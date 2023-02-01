Sacramento, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The Vista del Lago High School - Folsom soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. Vista del Lago High School - Folsom Christian Brothers High School January 31, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The River City High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. River City High School John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento January 31, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The CK McClatchy High School soccer team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on January 31, 2023, 18:15:00. CK McClatchy High School Luther Burbank High School January 31, 2023 18:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bradshaw Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Rosemont High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00. Bradshaw Christian High School Rosemont High School January 31, 2023 18:30:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Rosemont High School soccer team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00. Rosemont High School Bradshaw Christian High School January 31, 2023 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Soccer