ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The Vista del Lago High School - Folsom soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
Christian Brothers High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The River City High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

River City High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The CK McClatchy High School soccer team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on January 31, 2023, 18:15:00.

CK McClatchy High School
Luther Burbank High School
January 31, 2023
18:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bradshaw Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Rosemont High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00.

Bradshaw Christian High School
Rosemont High School
January 31, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Rosemont High School soccer team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00.

Rosemont High School
Bradshaw Christian High School
January 31, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Roseville High School soccer team will have a game with Inderkum High School on January 31, 2023, 19:30:00.

Roseville High School
Inderkum High School
January 31, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy