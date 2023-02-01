San Diego, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
The La Jolla High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
The San Diego High School soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Westview High School - San Diego on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Chula Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with Clairemont High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
