ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galva, IL

Galva, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The RW Cougars Co-op basketball team will have a game with Galva High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

RW Cougars Co-op
Galva High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer on staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do. According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach. Van Hauen was...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
977wmoi.com

Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’

Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
GALESBURG, IL
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years

An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally

Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
ROCK FALLS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
DIXON, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal

MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
PEORIA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy