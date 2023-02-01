ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Brawley, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brawley.

The Central Union High School soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on February 01, 2023, 15:15:00.

Central Union High School
Brawley Union High School
February 01, 2023
15:15:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Central Union High School soccer team will have a game with Brawley Union High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Central Union High School
Brawley Union High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

