Conroe, TX

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development

FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026

Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
CONROE, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
QSR magazine

The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
Michele Freeman

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
WEBSTER, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Houston

Houston, found in Texas, is known from a geological point of view as a marshy area with an extensive artificial drainage system. The latter was required because the Space City is susceptible to flooding from the surrounding prairies. It is worth noting that the city’s downtown is only about 50...
HOUSTON, TX

