This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Houston Chronicle
Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development
FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
16 new retailers now open or coming soon in Conroe, Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) After several openings in 2022, a number of new retailers will open in the Conroe and Montgomery area this year. These listings are not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Almost August. 227 N. Main St., Conroe. 832-715-2838. 2....
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
TX Has One of the Top 2 Best Places to Live in the Entire U.S.
“Sandwich Generation”: adults with at least one living parent age 65+ and who are either raising a child younger than 18 or providing financial support to a grown child age 18 or older. THE SANDWICH GENERATION CHALLENGES. Right now those who fall into the sandwich generation are stressed, there's...
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
QSR magazine
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Houston Zoo's nocturnal dinner party lets you feast with the beasts
The annual after dark zoo bash will be held this year on April 14.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
Texas man arrested in connection with death of woman at newly built home
A Texas man was arrested in connection with the slaying of a woman who was found inside a newly built home near Galveston, authorities said.
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.
Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Houston
Houston, found in Texas, is known from a geological point of view as a marshy area with an extensive artificial drainage system. The latter was required because the Space City is susceptible to flooding from the surrounding prairies. It is worth noting that the city’s downtown is only about 50...
