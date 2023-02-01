Bakersfield, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 8 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.
The Independence High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with Stockdale High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Bakersfield Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on January 31, 2023, 18:15:00.
The Centennial High School - Bakersfield soccer team will have a game with Highland High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Del Oro High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Arvin High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.
