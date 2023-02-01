ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 8 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.

The Independence High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Independence High School
Bakersfield High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Bakersfield High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Bakersfield High School
Independence High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with Stockdale High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Liberty High School
Stockdale High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bakersfield Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on January 31, 2023, 18:15:00.

Bakersfield Christian High School
Ridgeview High School
January 31, 2023
18:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Centennial High School - Bakersfield soccer team will have a game with Highland High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Centennial High School - Bakersfield
Highland High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Del Oro High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.

Del Oro High School
Foothill High School - Bakersfield
February 01, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Arvin High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.

Arvin High School
Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield
February 01, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Liberty High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Stockdale High School
Liberty High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

