Bakersfield, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 8 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.

The Independence High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. Independence High School Bakersfield High School January 31, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Bakersfield High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. Bakersfield High School Independence High School January 31, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with Stockdale High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. Liberty High School Stockdale High School January 31, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bakersfield Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on January 31, 2023, 18:15:00. Bakersfield Christian High School Ridgeview High School January 31, 2023 18:15:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Centennial High School - Bakersfield soccer team will have a game with Highland High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00. Centennial High School - Bakersfield Highland High School January 31, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Del Oro High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00. Del Oro High School Foothill High School - Bakersfield February 01, 2023 15:30:00 Freshman Girls Soccer

The Arvin High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00. Arvin High School Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield February 01, 2023 15:30:00 Freshman Girls Soccer