ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31I0D2_0kY6mxnJ00

UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire.

According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage).

Shapiro signs order to improve Pennsylvania licensing, permit, certification systems

There is a detour posted that utilizes Route 62. The roadway is expected to open overnight after both scenes are cleared.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

PennDOT: I-79 and I-90 speed limits restored, motorists use caution

UPDATE 8:46 p.m. — PennDOT has restored the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County. Motorists are still encouraged to use caution while driving during winter weather. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP investigating early morning accident on Edinboro Road

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean Hose Company responded to an accident at the intersection of Reichert and Edinboro Road. According to witnesses at the scene, a Jeep hit a PennDOT Plow Truck. The Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. One person was transported […]
EDINBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Train derailment, fire, evacuation in East Palestine

Officials in Columbiana County are responding to East Palestine following a train derailment and major fire that lit up the night sky for miles Friday night. Initial calls came out shortly after 9 p.m. to the area of East Taggart Street along the railroad tracks that travel east-west through town.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS TENDING TO BARN FIRE IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched Marion Center, Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens’ Ambulance, to Wilson Road at 12:40 for a reported barn fire. Iselin/McIntyre, Clymer, and Perry Township fire departments were called in for standby detail around 12:55.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced

You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
NEW CASTLE, PA
abc27.com

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New brewery plans opening in Pa.

CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
WFMJ.com

Mayor declares State of Emergency for Village of East Palestine

The Village of East Palestine is now under a State of Emergency as of 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 4. Mayor Trent Conaway instated the State of Emergency due to the Norfolk Southern train derailment. About 50 cars containing hazardous materials continue to burn in the city. According to the release,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
977rocks.com

Crews Respond To Warehouse Fire In Harmony

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Harmony. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there was fire showing from the rooftop of a warehouse at 200 Utah Street—which is near the Connoquenessing Creek in the Harmony Borough.
HARMONY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy