Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County
UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire.
According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage).
There is a detour posted that utilizes Route 62. The roadway is expected to open overnight after both scenes are cleared.
