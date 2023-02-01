Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County

UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire.

According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage).

There is a detour posted that utilizes Route 62. The roadway is expected to open overnight after both scenes are cleared.

