San Jose, CA

San Jose, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 8 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Del Mar High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Del Mar High School
Independence High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Sobrato High School soccer team will have a game with Branham High School on January 31, 2023, 18:15:00.

Sobrato High School
Branham High School
January 31, 2023
18:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Yerba Buena High School soccer team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Yerba Buena High School
Andrew Hill High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Willow Glen High School soccer team will have a game with Westmont High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Willow Glen High School
Westmont High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Christopher High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Christopher High School
Leigh High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The St. Ignatius College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Valley Christian High School - San Jose on February 01, 2023, 14:45:00.

St. Ignatius College Preparatory
Valley Christian High School - San Jose
February 01, 2023
14:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Silver Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont Hills High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Silver Creek High School
Piedmont Hills High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Santa Teresa High School soccer team will have a game with Overfelt High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Santa Teresa High School
Overfelt High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

