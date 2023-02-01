ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Coronado High School soccer team will have a game with Lubbock High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00.

Coronado High School
Lubbock High School
February 01, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

