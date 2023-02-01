ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Fruita, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Central High School basketball team will have a game with Fruita Monument High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00.

Central High School
Fruita Monument High School
February 01, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys And Girls Basketball

