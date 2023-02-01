Ceres, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Ceres.
The Grace Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Ceres High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
Grace Davis High School
Ceres High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Davis Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Ceres High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
Davis Senior High School
Ceres High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0