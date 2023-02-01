ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery

PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree

OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in horrific San Carlos beheading found competent to stand trial

SAN CARLOS – The man charged in the brutal beheading of a young mother on a street in San Carlos last year has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX on Friday that criminal proceedings against suspect Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta have been reinstated. Prosecutors said a January 26 report from the court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent. Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment complex on September 8, 2022. Prosecutors said Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword.The suspect was once romantically...
SAN CARLOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Looking for Man Who Fired Blanks Inside SF Synagogue

The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a man, after officers said he pulled out a gun and fired possible blanks inside a Jewish synagogue Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond neighborhood. The moment was also caught on surveillance camera.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD arrests four, seizes 21 pounds of fentanyl in drug bust

San Francisco police on Friday announced four people were arrested and several pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of an investigation to intercept drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district. 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 29-year-old Carlos Rivas and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Howard Street and in the area of Minna and Julia streets in the SoMa district, according to the San Francisco Police Department. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery

Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
MENLO PARK, CA
sfstandard.com

Woman Stabbed Downtown SF Restaurant Owner With Fork

A woman stabbed a Downtown San Francisco restaurant owner with a fork Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 11:14 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street, and met with the 50-year-old female victim. The owner was told by an employee that...
STANDARD, CA

