Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months AgoDr. Adam TabrizSan Jose, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Road rage results in machete attack on San Jose food delivery driver: VIDEO
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose DoorDash driver was attacked by a driver with a machete in a bizarre episode of road rage. Jerry Gonzales said he was making a delivery Monday night near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue when he was approached from behind by a driver flashing his brights.
KTVU FOX 2
Officer shot and wounded after suspect flees traffic stop: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said one of their officers was shot and wounded after a suspect opened fire in two different locations. The first round of gunfire erupted during a traffic stop about 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of King and Story Roads. Police said the driver...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose officer involved shooting under investigation
San Jose police said a suspect opened fire at officers during a traffic stop Friday night. The suspect got away, and additional officers responded to his home where additional gunfire was exchanged, and one officer was hit.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Jewish synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Jewish synagogue in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Friday and may also be linked to another incident where he brandished a firearm at a San Francisco theater, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Following Wednesday's shooting at the synagogue, SFPD […]
Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery
PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
A Man Who Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Crossing The Street Said “Oh, You Think You Can Run?” Before Firing His Weapon
Police said the suspect called 911 to report that he had shot someone he thought was breaking into his house. But even the suspect’s attorney admitted there was no evidence the victim was involved in any criminal activity.
KSBW.com
No major injuries in officer involved shooting in Santa Cruz Friday Morning
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department reported there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. They say neither the officers nor the suspect were seriously injured or wounded by a gunshot. It happened on the 300 block of Lee Street at 6 a.m. Santa Cruz police arrested...
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Suspect Enters SF School, Pushes Girl Into Bathroom Stall
San Francisco police arrested a man at a high school Wednesday after he allegedly trespassed onto the property and pushed a female student into a girls restroom stall. Campus security and administrators from Galileo Academy of Science and Technology put the campus on lockdown, called 911 and detained the man until police arrived.
Suspect who led Fremont police on wild chase arrested with replica handgun
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her […]
Suspects arrested in East Bay strong arm robbery crime spree
OAKLAND -- Three male suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple robberies committed in January in Oakland and in other East Bay communities.The identities of the suspects were not released, but Oakland police said they were arrested on Jan. 31 after a diligent investigation. On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged two of the suspects in the crime spree. The third suspect was not charged. Investigators said the men were charged in the following robberies.The first robbery occurred on January 17 just after 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Foothill Boulevard. As the victim entered a...
Suspect in horrific San Carlos beheading found competent to stand trial
SAN CARLOS – The man charged in the brutal beheading of a young mother on a street in San Carlos last year has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX on Friday that criminal proceedings against suspect Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta have been reinstated. Prosecutors said a January 26 report from the court-appointed doctor found the suspect was competent. Landaeta has been charged with murdering 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment complex on September 8, 2022. Prosecutors said Landaeta beheaded Castro with a samurai sword.The suspect was once romantically...
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Murder charges dropped against 2 men accused of killing SF private eye Jack Palladino
The DA dropped the case after the primary witness in the case revealed they never actually saw what happened, and physical evidence contradicted their account.
EXCLUSIVE: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword in Sept.
In a strange twist to this case, Rafa Solano now claims he acted in self-defense when beheading Karina Castro.
Boy dies in early morning shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a male juvenile early Friday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 8000 block of Dowling Street around 1:32 a.m. Police said they found the juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Looking for Man Who Fired Blanks Inside SF Synagogue
The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a man, after officers said he pulled out a gun and fired possible blanks inside a Jewish synagogue Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond neighborhood. The moment was also caught on surveillance camera.
SFPD arrests four, seizes 21 pounds of fentanyl in drug bust
San Francisco police on Friday announced four people were arrested and several pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of an investigation to intercept drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district. 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 29-year-old Carlos Rivas and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Howard Street and in the area of Minna and Julia streets in the SoMa district, according to the San Francisco Police Department. ...
12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery
Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
3 arrested in connection to series of Oakland robberies, ghost gun recovered
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with three robberies that happened in Oakland in January, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. Officers also recovered a ghost gun while investigating the robberies. The first robbery happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 17 on the 4400 block of Foothill […]
sfstandard.com
Woman Stabbed Downtown SF Restaurant Owner With Fork
A woman stabbed a Downtown San Francisco restaurant owner with a fork Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 11:14 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street, and met with the 50-year-old female victim. The owner was told by an employee that...
Comments / 0