A well-being check Wednesday morning at an address on Jamestown's west side has led to charges against a city woman. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 9:00 AM to check on 29-year-old Amber Hitchcock. Officers say that upon further investigation and according to multiple people on scene, Hitchcock allegedly threatened someone's life in the presence of her child Tuesday evening, causing the child to begin crying, place his hands over his ears, and asking her to stop. Hitchcock was arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. She was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO