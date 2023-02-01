Dallas, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 12 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.
The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with W T White High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The H Grady Spruce High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with W T White High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
The H Grady Spruce High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The W H Adamson High School soccer team will have a game with Hillcrest High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
The W H Adamson High School soccer team will have a game with Hillcrest High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
