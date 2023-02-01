ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 12 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.

The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with W T White High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Molina High School
W T White High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Hillcrest High School
W H Adamson High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The H Grady Spruce High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

H Grady Spruce High School
Emmett J Conrad High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with W T White High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.

Molina High School
W T White High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.

Emmett J Conrad High School
H Grady Spruce High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The H Grady Spruce High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.

H Grady Spruce High School
Emmett J Conrad High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.

Hillcrest High School
W H Adamson High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Emmett J Conrad High School
H Grady Spruce High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The W H Adamson High School soccer team will have a game with Hillcrest High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

W H Adamson High School
Hillcrest High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
South Oak Cliff High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
South Oak Cliff High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The W H Adamson High School soccer team will have a game with Hillcrest High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.

W H Adamson High School
Hillcrest High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

