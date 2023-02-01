Dallas, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 12 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.

The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with W T White High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Molina High School W T White High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Hillcrest High School W H Adamson High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The H Grady Spruce High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. H Grady Spruce High School Emmett J Conrad High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Molina High School soccer team will have a game with W T White High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00. Molina High School W T White High School February 01, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00. Emmett J Conrad High School H Grady Spruce High School February 01, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The H Grady Spruce High School soccer team will have a game with Emmett J Conrad High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00. H Grady Spruce High School Emmett J Conrad High School February 01, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00. Hillcrest High School W H Adamson High School February 01, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Emmett J Conrad High School soccer team will have a game with H Grady Spruce High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Emmett J Conrad High School H Grady Spruce High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The W H Adamson High School soccer team will have a game with Hillcrest High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. W H Adamson High School Hillcrest High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas South Oak Cliff High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas soccer team will have a game with South Oak Cliff High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00. Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas South Oak Cliff High School February 01, 2023 17:30:00 Varsity Boys Soccer