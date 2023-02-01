ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irrigon, OR

Irrigon, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Trout Lake High School basketball team will have a game with Irrigon JrSr High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Trout Lake High School
Irrigon JrSr High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hansell, Levy present signed Pendleton Round-Up calendar to Kotek

SALEM — State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Salem presented Gov. Tina Kotek a Pendleton Round-Up calendar signed by the rodeo court. For 11 years Hansell has worked with Round-Up court directors to distribute signed calendars to members of the...
PENDLETON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?

Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
KENNEWICK, WA
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
97 Rock

Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading

(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WW pursuit ends in arrest

WALLA WALLA – A pursuit through Walla Walla ended with a vehicle hanging partially over the edge of the Mill Creek Channel and the driver being arrested Tuesday night. At 6:50 p.m., Walla Walla police officers were in the area of Evergreen and Roosevelt streets when they spotted a vehicle that had eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions. When the officers turned around in an attempt to get the license plate and identify the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Byram links crime surge to Measure 110

PENDLETON – Thefts, trespasses, and criminal mischief charges have increased significantly in Pendleton. Thefts alone are up 80 percent between 2021 and 2022. Police Chief Chuck Byram says he thinks the statistics will keep growing unless Oregon addresses the problems from legalizing personal possession of narcotics. “Whenever we deal...
PENDLETON, OR
KIMA TV

Reward for information on a 2022 homicide at the Yakima Inn increases to $3,000

YAKIMA -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot and killed a man at the Yakima Inn last years has now been increased to $3,000. Around 10pm on January 11, 2022, investigators say a red colored SUV pulled into a parking spot in front of room 22 where 38-year-old Clayton Brown Jr. was staying.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape

The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
YAKIMA, WA
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

