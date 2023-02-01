Tampa, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tampa.
The Brandon High School soccer team will have a game with Freedom High School - Tampa on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Brandon High School
Freedom High School - Tampa
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Bayshore High School soccer team will have a game with T R Robinson High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Bayshore High School
T R Robinson High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0