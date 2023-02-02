ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Merced High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on February 01, 2023, 17:45:00.

Merced High School
Golden Valley High School - Merced
February 01, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

As Fresno Puts Brakes on SE Development, Clovis Unified Proceeds with New Ed Center

The city of Fresno reportedly has put the brakes on expansive growth in the southeast region of the city that has been on the drawing board for nearly two decades. The South East Development Area plan would add a whopping 45,000 housing units across 9,000 acres upon completion. But Clovis Unified officials told the School Board at a workshop Wednesday that they’ve been advised SEDA’s development has been moved to the back burner.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Torrez shows off punching power, Bulldogs win in Vegas

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare’s own Richard Torrez Jr. was back in the ring on Friday night, and the former Olympic silver medalist did not disappoint, as the young heavyweight from the Central Valley delivered an incredible knockout punch. Torrez took on James Bryant, a 37-year-old former football player who played in college and the […]
GLENDALE, AZ
Michelsen Report

Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA

San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
MANTECA, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists

VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Longtime Fresno Favorite Cracks Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants List

A longtime Fresno delicatessen known for its delicious sandwiches has cracked Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market is ranked No. 68 based on the recommendations of Yelp reviewers. “For more than 4 decades, this deli and Italian market has been filling...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sprouts hiring for new location in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced. The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Turlock police amp up security measures after deadly weekend shootings

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police announced additional security measures are immediately going into effect Friday following back-to-back shootings last month. Two people died and one was critically injured in two separate shootings that happened in front of downtown bars Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. In response to the shootings,...
TURLOCK, CA
westsideconnect.com

Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman

An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
NEWMAN, CA
KMPH.com

Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting

“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
MERCED, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy