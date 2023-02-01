ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Cheyenne Central High School
Cheyenne East High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne area schools struggle in Friday night wrestling

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Central started Cheyenne’s day of wrestling against Sheridan, who proved to be a very tough opponent. While the Lady Indians did get the better of the Lady Broncs, the boy’s team would not fare as well. Keagan Bartlett, Thomas Berta, and Price Harpstreith were the lone Central wrestlers to take a win, while the Broncs finished on top the rest of the way.
CHEYENNE, WY
WyoPreps

Seven Laramie High School Student Athletes Sign for College

A soccer player, four football players, and two baseball players from Laramie High School signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at LHS. Seniors Lexi Lucero, Abe Bangoura, Adrien Calderon, Mahlon Morris, Jeremy Sanchez, Tayton Moore, and Griffin Webb will be taking their talents to the next level. Lucero...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
msureporter.com

The adventures have officially begun

My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne under high wind warning throughout Saturday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has placed Cheyenne under a high wind warning that is currently slated to last until 11 p.m. Saturday,. Gusts stronger than 55 mph are possible throughout the day and are forecast to move in from the west and northwest. The winds will somewhat temper temperatures of nearly 50 degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne had wet and snowy start to 2023

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a typically dry month, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has reported that the city instead had a very wet and snowy start to the year. The average temperature in Cheyenne was 25.6, which is 3.6 degrees lower than normal. The coldest day was Jan. 29, with a temperature of minus 9 degrees. The warmest day was Jan. 14 at 56 degrees.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley

Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
DENVER, CO
