ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Sparks, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The McQueen High School basketball team will have a game with Spanish Springs High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

McQueen High School
Spanish Springs High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Davidson Academy in Reno Wins Nevada Science Bowl for Fourth Straight Year

After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl returned to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic. The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl featured 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region. Davidson Academy (Team One) from Reno won...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson High crowns Winterfest royalty

Parker Story and Anela Mitchell were named the Carson High School 2023 Winterfest King and Queen during Thursday night’s varsity boys basketball game. All the Carson High School 2023 Winterfest Candidates, alphabetically by grade and last name, include the following. Senior King Candidates: Isaac Avina, Brock Bensmiller, Mackade Chambers, Lucas Gonzalez, Alex Pattison and Parker Story. Senior Queen Candidates: Riley Kolsch, Emma Lucas, Natalie Maguire, Anela Mitchell, Ashleigh Naranjo and Cymbrie Steele. Junior Prince Candidates: Dylan Cooley, Erich Parker and Nate Parsons. Junior Princess Candidates: Aleah Hague, Bridgette Paz and Selma Works. Sophomore Prince Candidates: JT Heaton, Landon Hoff and Sergio Villanueva. Sophomore Princess Candidates: Kennli Fasset, Kiele Franco and Jocelyn Hagen. Freshman Prince Candidates: Johnathan Alvarado, Kaden Sa and Peter Woodbury. Freshman Princess Candidates: Jazelin Avila, Joyce Chavaria and Lexie Oliva.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV
2news.com

WCSD: Students Ordering Food For Delivery A Safety Risk

The Washoe County School District is warning students at Spanish Springs High School not to order food delivers while they're in class. According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Carson High Invites Fathers and Daughters to Dance, Make Memories

On April 21, 2023, Carson High School (CHS) will open its doors to any dad-daughter duos, or those who might be filling in as such, for its annual Father-Daughter Ball, a three-hour community-wide event, open to all ages. The theme for this year’s event is “An Enchanted Evening in Asia.”
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

WCSD Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield gives State of Education Address

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was a busy Thursday night for south Reno's Marce Herz Middle School, dozens gathered to hear Washoe County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield give the State of Education Address. Dr. Enfield outlined some of the challenges the district...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old

A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

State takes foot off gas on Highway 50 road plan

It will be spring before the state gets through all the public feedback on the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The state originally planned to present the plan to Douglas County commissioners this month. “Following the extensive public feedback recently received, including a publicly submitted roadway alternative,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Fernley man arrested after Wednesday standoff

On February 1, 2023, at approximately 1240 hours, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of Olive Branch Court in Fernley, Nevada for a report of a male subject discharging a firearm in the street. Upon arrival, deputies contacted witnesses and identified the suspect as 38-year-old...
FERNLEY, NV
nnbw.com

Multifamily project in progress at Kiley Ranch in Sparks

Robert Lewis has spent a lifetime reading regional real estate markets. In an interview with NNBW last week, Lewis, president of the Nevada Division of the Lewis Group of Companies, said multifamily properties remain in high demand as the cost of goods and interest rates have skyrocketed. It’s one of the primary reasons that Lewis Apartment Communities broke ground on a 306-unit multifamily project at Kiley Ranch in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Earstin and Dee Whitten

Our Someones 2 Know met in Reno and married about ten years ago. While the two come from entirely different upbringings, together they have created Soulful Seeds - a non-profit which develops and manages gardens to reduce food insecurity in Washoe County. We caught up with Earstin Whitten and Dee...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy