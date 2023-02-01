Sparks, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Parker Story and Anela Mitchell were named the Carson High School 2023 Winterfest King and Queen during Thursday night’s varsity boys basketball game. All the Carson High School 2023 Winterfest Candidates, alphabetically by grade and last name, include the following. Senior King Candidates: Isaac Avina, Brock Bensmiller, Mackade Chambers, Lucas Gonzalez, Alex Pattison and Parker Story. Senior Queen Candidates: Riley Kolsch, Emma Lucas, Natalie Maguire, Anela Mitchell, Ashleigh Naranjo and Cymbrie Steele. Junior Prince Candidates: Dylan Cooley, Erich Parker and Nate Parsons. Junior Princess Candidates: Aleah Hague, Bridgette Paz and Selma Works. Sophomore Prince Candidates: JT Heaton, Landon Hoff and Sergio Villanueva. Sophomore Princess Candidates: Kennli Fasset, Kiele Franco and Jocelyn Hagen. Freshman Prince Candidates: Johnathan Alvarado, Kaden Sa and Peter Woodbury. Freshman Princess Candidates: Jazelin Avila, Joyce Chavaria and Lexie Oliva.
