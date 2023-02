Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO