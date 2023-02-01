Pueblo, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pueblo.
The Pueblo West High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00.
Pueblo West High School
Pueblo County High School
January 31, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Pueblo South High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo Central High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.
Pueblo South High School
Pueblo Central High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0