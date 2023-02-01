ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pueblo.

The Pueblo West High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00.

Pueblo West High School
Pueblo County High School
January 31, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pueblo South High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo Central High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Pueblo South High School
Pueblo Central High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station

Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
PUEBLO, CO
tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
iheart.com

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KDVR.com

Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado

Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Bustang riders asked for feedback on proposed service expansion

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants feedback from Bustang riders on a proposal to expand the service to more customers. The proposed expansion will include more passenger service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver. "Since launching in 2015, CDOT's Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike," said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger in a statement. "Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study." Passengers are being surveyed to see if increasing the number of trips would meet the anticipated demand of expansion. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish and is activated when the Bustang rider logs onto the service's wifi. 
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Water main break leads to flooding, ice-coated roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break has shut down part of major roadway in Pueblo due to unsafe water conditions. Pueblo Water Works confirmed a private line at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel broke late Tuesday night, leading to flooding on Northern Avenue between Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive. Due to the sub-freezing temperatures overnight, the water quickly turned to ice.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is now mourning the loss of 86-year-old Ivory Mallory, who died this weekend from his injuries after a quadruple shooting in late August. Gregory Mallory, a Colorado Springs resident and son of two of the victims, said his father's been wrestling with physical and emotional pain ever The post ‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy