Yuba City, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yuba City.
The Antelope High School soccer team will have a game with River Valley High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.
Antelope High School
River Valley High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Woodcreek High School soccer team will have a game with Yuba City High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.
Woodcreek High School
Yuba City High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
