Yuba City, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

It’s back! The Fairgrounds Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser, March 4. Join the Foundation at its 11th annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp, and Pasta Feed, on Saturday, March 4, in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm, and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge, allowing patrons to participate in a raffle of marvelous gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2023 Nevada County Fair and the Draft Horse Classic.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO