Yuba City, CA

Yuba City, February 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yuba City.

The Antelope High School soccer team will have a game with River Valley High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Antelope High School
River Valley High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Woodcreek High School soccer team will have a game with Yuba City High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Woodcreek High School
Yuba City High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Community Policy