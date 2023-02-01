ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

West Covina, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in West Covina.

The Bassett High School basketball team will have a game with Edgewood High School on January 31, 2023, 18:00:00.

Bassett High School
Edgewood High School
January 31, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Charter Oak High School basketball team will have a game with West Covina High School on January 31, 2023, 18:30:00.

Charter Oak High School
West Covina High School
January 31, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

