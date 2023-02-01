ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elma, WA

Elma, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Tenino High School basketball team will have a game with Elma High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.

Tenino High School
Elma High School
January 31, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

