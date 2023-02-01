Coeur DAlene, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Coeur DAlene.
The St. Maries High School basketball team will have a game with Lake City High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Freshman Boys Basketball
The St. Maries High School basketball team will have a game with Lake City High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
