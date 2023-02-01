ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Carlyle, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Edwardsville High School basketball team will have a game with Carlyle High School on February 01, 2023, 15:50:00.

Edwardsville High School
Carlyle High School
February 01, 2023
15:50:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

section618.com

IHSA rules double-forfeit after Herrin/Benton fracas

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA has ruled Friday night’s game between Herrin and Benton a double-forfeit, after officials called the game with 57.7 seconds to go in overtime with the Tigers leading 60-52 following a benches-clearing incident that led to four ejections. According to a statement from the IHSA,...
HERRIN, IL
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash

A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
IUKA, IL
advantagenews.com

Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down

Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
ALTON, IL
Madison County Record

Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk

BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
kfmo.com

Jefferson County Wreck

Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Two car crash in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
GODFREY, IL
