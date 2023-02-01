ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Talladega County Central High School basketball team will have a game with BB Comer High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00.

Talladega County Central High School
BB Comer High School
February 01, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension

While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck

An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
PRATTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WETUMPKA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train derails on Highway 21 near Sycamore

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were no injuries after a train derailed in the Sycamore area Wednesday afternoon. Talladega County EMA Director Andy McWilliams said the incident happened on Highway 21 and Crystal Lane. McWilliams said a total of four cars, carrying slurry, were involved in the derailment.
SYCAMORE, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama High School Counselor Arrested

An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
ASHVILLE, AL
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

