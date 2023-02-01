ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville bar raises money for Walmart shooting victim

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local bar is hosting a fundraiser to help the Walmart employee who is still recovering from the horrific shooting that happened at Walmart recently.

Ghost Sports Pub located on Pearl Drive is hosting a giveback event on Thursday to help out the family of Amber Cook, the young woman who survived being shot in the face.

“The tragic event that took place at Walmart has rocked our small town. You never think the unimaginable will happen until it does,” says the pub.

Names of officers involved in Evansville Walmart shooting released

Ghost Sports Pub will be giving 10% of all sales on Thursday to help Amber Cook with her children, her medical bills and her recovery.

Cook’s mother says Amber still has a long road to recovery even after surviving the life-threatening injuries. More information about the giveback can be found here.

Pat Heineman
4d ago

How come Walmart isn’t paying for medical expenses. Wasn’t she hurt at work? While she was on the clock.

Rinda Fulwider
4d ago

I thought when you get hurt at work. the insurance company helps you out. I see Walmart don't care about the young lady who got hurt at work. sad. Thanks to the bar who is helping her.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

