Evansville bar raises money for Walmart shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local bar is hosting a fundraiser to help the Walmart employee who is still recovering from the horrific shooting that happened at Walmart recently.

Ghost Sports Pub located on Pearl Drive is hosting a giveback event on Thursday to help out the family of Amber Cook, the young woman who survived being shot in the face.

“The tragic event that took place at Walmart has rocked our small town. You never think the unimaginable will happen until it does,” says the pub.

Ghost Sports Pub will be giving 10% of all sales on Thursday to help Amber Cook with her children, her medical bills and her recovery.

Cook’s mother says Amber still has a long road to recovery even after surviving the life-threatening injuries. More information about the giveback can be found here.

