peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man fires gun in a park, arrested on a weapons charge
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a gun charge early Monday morning after firing a gun in Oakland Square Park. Bellefontaine Police were approached by two men, Devin Pettit and Devan Driscol. Pettit told officers Driscol had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Pettit also told authorities Driscol fired...
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On January 26, 2023 at 01:33 AM Offcers were dispatched to 205 Rhoades Avenue, in reference to a vehicle alarm, which had been activated twice within a fifteen minute period. The rear cargo light of a 2003 gray Ford F150 in the driveway of 205 Rhoades Avenue was on and the right-rear passenger door was ajar. The owner, Brett Kane, indicated a Sentry safe containing cash, silver certificates, Oxycodone tablets and other items as well as a backpack with content were stolen from the rear seat area of the Ford F150. Brett Kane indicated the last known time he knew the items were in his vehicle was on January 25, 2023 at 10 PM and at that time, the vehicle was locked. There were no signs of forced entry. Brett Kane stated there are times, the rear doors on the involved vehicle will not lock when utilizing the vehicle’s key fob. One set of old, iced over footprints located in the snow on the driver’s side of the involved vehicle could be seen. The officers did not observe any type of footprints on the roadway leading to/from the involved vehicle/driveway.
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
Daily Advocate
Walker found guilty in jury trial
GREENVILLE — After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Jessica Walker guilty of two counts of a four count indictment. Judge Stephen A. Wolaver presided. Walker, 46, of New Madison, was on trial for two days in the Darke County Common Pleas Courthouse for allegations of two counts of felonious assault, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of failure to stop after an accident with a specification of causing serious injury.
Police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is seeking help in locating a man accused of holding up another at gunpoint and stealing personal belongings after agreeing to meet via a Facebook Marketplace post. According to Crime Stoppers, a college student agreed to buy items that Richard Johns IV put up for sale on […]
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Spencerville arrested on a charge of pandering
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor was arrested for allegedly taping teenage girls while they were undressing. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs has been charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls were interviewed and they say that their mother's boyfriend may have been recording them while they were undressing. The deputies served two search warrants, one for a laptop and the other for a home in Spencerville. Briggs is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
Huber Heights police asking for help identifying suspects in mail theft investigation
Huber Heights police are asking for help identifying suspects in a mail theft investigation.
Court documents reveal new details about Preble Co. woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather
Court documents reveal new details about a Preble County woman facing charges after an animal cruelty investigation back in December.
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
Suspect arrested after Dayton food truck shooting
According to Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department, a man later identified as Tyshaun Wilson left a bar in the Oregon district to go to a food truck at the corner of Fifth Street and Pine Street.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Driver treated at scene of rollover crash
Michael J. Riedmiller, 43, of Bellefontaine, reportedly was treated for minor injuries by Bellefontaine Fire and EMS personnel at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon, Jan. 30. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report he was operating an eastbound 2015 Subaru Outback in the 1200 block...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua man sentenced for identity fraud and theft
TROY – A Lima man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 18 months for identity fraud, grand theft, and misuse of a credit card. Donnie McCoy, 39, received 18 months for each charge to be served concurrently by Judge Jeannine N. Pratt of Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
