Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
People are just realising huge Ring doorbell mistake millions may be making
AMAZON'S Ring doorbell can help owners keep track of activity nearby their home - but the feature can kill its battery. The device notifies users of movement around your home through its in-built motion detector. But if the motion detector is too sensitive, users can be bombarded by Ring notifications...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
Could this router help you avoid the looming Netflix password crackdown?
There's a setting in certain Asus routers that could solve the location problem for legit Netflix subscribers
The doctor who worked with MrBeast on a controversial video said he 'almost hung up' on the YouTube star when he first got the call
YouTube star MrBeast worked with ophthalmologist Jeffrey Levenson to 'cure' 1,000 blind people, according to a recent controversial video.
Google has hidden a brand new creepy secret in its website – have you found it?
GOOGLE has hidden a very creepy secret that you'll definitely want to try out. It involves typing out a special phrase – and then clicking a brand new button that's only just been added. The eerie Easter egg is perfect for fans of hit TV show (and originally video...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 fans reveal the one thing they’re looking forward to most in season 3
Season three of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and many of the game’s upcoming changes have already been revealed by the developers. The next season is set to include a new battle pass, a Mythic skin for Kiriko, an Antarctic map, and a myriad of balance and competitive updates. But some of the changes are still shrouded in mystery.
dotesports.com
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
dotesports.com
All FNCS Major 1 Twitch drops and how to redeem them
The Fortnite Champion Series is starting up once again in 2023, all culminating in the World Championship later this year. But before that, players will need to qualify through the FNCS Majors, with those who tune in to them being awarded as well. As usual, Epic Games is offering cosmetics through the Twitch system.
dotesports.com
Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe
Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
dotesports.com
ESL explains why FURIA’s CS:GO game wasn’t paused after game-breaking bug at IEM Katowice 2023
A major CS:GO bug came to light on Feb. 1 during the first day of IEM Katowice 2023, one of the flagship events of Counter-Strike esports. FURIA were playing BIG on Mirage and one of their weapons vanished out of thin air when Andrei “arT” Piovezan dropped his AK-47 to André “drop” Abreu. The players later found out the weapon ended up under the soil.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Comments / 0