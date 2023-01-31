ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023

January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 fans reveal the one thing they’re looking forward to most in season 3

Season three of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and many of the game’s upcoming changes have already been revealed by the developers. The next season is set to include a new battle pass, a Mythic skin for Kiriko, an Antarctic map, and a myriad of balance and competitive updates. But some of the changes are still shrouded in mystery.
dotesports.com

All FNCS Major 1 Twitch drops and how to redeem them

The Fortnite Champion Series is starting up once again in 2023, all culminating in the World Championship later this year. But before that, players will need to qualify through the FNCS Majors, with those who tune in to them being awarded as well. As usual, Epic Games is offering cosmetics through the Twitch system.
dotesports.com

Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe

Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
dotesports.com

ESL explains why FURIA’s CS:GO game wasn’t paused after game-breaking bug at IEM Katowice 2023

A major CS:GO bug came to light on Feb. 1 during the first day of IEM Katowice 2023, one of the flagship events of Counter-Strike esports. FURIA were playing BIG on Mirage and one of their weapons vanished out of thin air when Andrei “arT” Piovezan dropped his AK-47 to André “drop” Abreu. The players later found out the weapon ended up under the soil.
ComicBook

Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download

Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

