Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night
According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Dayton
Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a single-car rollover crash in Dayton Wednesday morning.
countynewsonline.org
Mercer County: Second fatal Crash in 2023
Celina, OH-Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating the second fatal traffic crash in Mercer County this year. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call 9-1-1 call at 6:14 AM this morning of a traffic crash on US Rte 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township.
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
I-70 EB reopens after multi-vehicle crash injures victims
Multiple crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound in Mad River Township.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
3-vehicle crash in Fairborn sends all drivers to local hospital
Fairborn crews responded to a three-vehicle crash that sent all the drivers involved to the hospital for minor injuries.
I-75 NB reopens following crash
At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Daily Standard
Search goes on for missing man
CELINA - A 79-year-old endangered Beavercreek man remained missing on Tuesday night as temperatures dropped below 20 degrees. Robert Hageman, who has dementia, was initially reported missing at 8:08 p.m. Monday to the Beavercreek Police Department, according to Mercer County Sheriff's Office Capt. Megan Baker. His vehicle, a 2005 silver...
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
Search ongoing for missing man in Mercer County
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person. A search for Robert Hageman, 78, has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Hageman’s 2005 Buick Lesabre was located at Overdrive, 3769 U.S. Route 127, Celina, but Hageman whereabouts are still unknown.
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
Several dogs dead after Huber Heights house fire
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence and began their fire attack.
Dayton man sentenced for fatally shooting speeding driver
53-year-old Christopher Oakes has been sentenced to 24 to 29.5 years in prison after being convicted of the fatal shooting of Jacob Osborne, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Suspect lodged for firing weapon
Devan Driscol, 27, of Bellefontaine, was arrested and charged for firing a handgun in a city park during the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 30. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department on patrol in the area of north Elm Street and west Brown Avenue were approached around 4 a.m. by a man who reported the suspect had a weapon and was threatening to shoot him.
thebestmix1055.com
Ohio man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont police arrested an Ohio man for causing a disturbance in the 1300 block of North Platte on Tuesday afternoon. Police investigated a domestic disturbance at about 4:08 p.m. During the investigation, Zechariah W. Callipare, 29, of Lima, Ohio, continued to cause a disturbance. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex
Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.
Comments / 0