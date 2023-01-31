ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday night

According to a police report at approximately 6:22 pm Wednesday night a Springfield Police Division cruiser was traveling west on Lexington Avenue with lights and sirens activated when a Nissan Altima with two occupants, proceeded into the intersection against the red light at Burnett Road traveling south and was struck by the cruiser. Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded and transported a passenger of the Altima and the Officer to local hospitals with according to the report "suspected serious injuries." The driver of the Altima was transported with "suspected minor injuries." The Altima was owned by Alberto Auto Painting from Columbus, Ohio per the police report, involved party's names have not been officially released at this time. No citation has been issued pending further investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
countynewsonline.org

Mercer County: Second fatal Crash in 2023

Celina, OH-Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating the second fatal traffic crash in Mercer County this year. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call 9-1-1 call at 6:14 AM this morning of a traffic crash on US Rte 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation

According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Daily Standard

Search goes on for missing man

CELINA - A 79-year-old endangered Beavercreek man remained missing on Tuesday night as temperatures dropped below 20 degrees. Robert Hageman, who has dementia, was initially reported missing at 8:08 p.m. Monday to the Beavercreek Police Department, according to Mercer County Sheriff's Office Capt. Megan Baker. His vehicle, a 2005 silver...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, Lee Gill III was arrested Wednesday, over three months after being named a suspect in the death of Chandler, who was gunned down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Search ongoing for missing man in Mercer County

CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person. A search for Robert Hageman, 78, has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Hageman’s 2005 Buick Lesabre was located at Overdrive, 3769 U.S. Route 127, Celina, but Hageman whereabouts are still unknown.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Suspect lodged for firing weapon

Devan Driscol, 27, of Bellefontaine, was arrested and charged for firing a handgun in a city park during the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 30. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department on patrol in the area of north Elm Street and west Brown Avenue were approached around 4 a.m. by a man who reported the suspect had a weapon and was threatening to shoot him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
thebestmix1055.com

Ohio man arrested for disorderly conduct

Fremont police arrested an Ohio man for causing a disturbance in the 1300 block of North Platte on Tuesday afternoon. Police investigated a domestic disturbance at about 4:08 p.m. During the investigation, Zechariah W. Callipare, 29, of Lima, Ohio, continued to cause a disturbance. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE

