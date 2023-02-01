Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:22 p.m. EST
Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US. DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line for players willing to put up $2 against daunting odds of actually winning the top prize. The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Saturday night is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. The last time someone beat the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022. The $700 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Intelligence-gathering balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina at the direction of President Biden
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says the intelligence-gathering balloon was shot down at the direction of President Joe Biden. U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command brought down the balloon over the water off the coast of South Carolina, Austin reported Saturday afternoon. An analysis found that...
FOX 28 Spokane
Job: ‘Sniper’: Accused Islamic State fighter on trial in US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing trial of a U.S. citizen charged with serving as a sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group is a reminder of the enduring and far-reaching fallout of a war that drew tens of thousands of foreign fighters to Syria and Iraq. Jurors are expected to start deliberating as soon as Monday in Ruslan Maratovich Asainov’s trial in a federal court in New York. In videos shown at trial, he gives his occupation as “a sniper” to FBI agents and tells them that he taught his students everything from rifle maintenance to ballistics. His lawyers have said he went to Syria in 2013 because he wanted to live under Islamic law.
FOX 28 Spokane
Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
FOX 28 Spokane
Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits issued in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The region is home to sites considered culturally significant by Native American tribes. Chaco has been a focal point of conflict over energy development for multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of “rubber-stamping” more development. The Interior Department is considering establishing a formal 10-mile buffer around the park, putting off limits more than 507 square miles of federal mineral holdings.
FOX 28 Spokane
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
FOX 28 Spokane
More background given on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana
More background on the high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over Billings was provided by a senior defense official. This is not the first time this activity has been seen over the last several years, and President Joe Biden was asked for military options after the balloon was observed Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.
FOX 28 Spokane
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
Comments / 0