Google Is Asking Employees to Test Potential ChatGPT Competitors, Including a Chatbot Called ‘Apprentice Bard'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Amazon's Advertising Business Grew 19%, While Google and Meta Both Deal With Slowdowns
Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
NBC New York
Google CEO Promises New A.I. Features Are Coming to Search ‘Very Soon' Amid Competition From ChatGPT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors Thursday that it is planning to roll out its LaMDA language model with search components "very soon," suggesting pressure from Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The company also said it’s restructuring its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind into Google, taking it out of Other Bets. The AI...
NBC New York
One of Jeff Bezos' Secrets to Success: The Boss Should Always Talk Last in Meetings
If you ever find yourself taking a meeting with Jeff Bezos, don't expect the billionaire Amazon founder to speak first. Before Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021, he made a practice of letting his employees speak first. Now, his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — the founder of Santa Monica, California-based aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation — says it's one of the most important business lessons she's picked up from him since the pair started dating a few years ago.
NBC New York
Why Mark Cuban Avoids Silicon Valley: ‘Tech Bros' Are ‘Pretentious' and Overrated
Mark Cuban built his fortune in the tech world. That doesn't mean he worships Silicon Valley. The billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" makes a conscious effort to keep his investments outside of the California tech hub, he told Bill Maher on a recent episode of the "Club Random" podcast. California has higher taxes and stricter regulations than Texas, where Cuban is based.
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent company Meta Platforms as a case study on why holding downtrodden stocks sometimes pays off. Shares of Meta soared over 23% on Thursday after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback Wednesday evening. CNBC's Jim...
NBC New York
Apple Sales Drop 5% in Largest Quarterly Revenue Decline Since 2016
Apple's overall sales for the holiday quarter were about 5% lower than last year's, the first year-over-year sales decline since 2019. CEO Tim Cook said three factors hurt the results: a strong dollar, production issues in China affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the overall macroeconomic environment.
NBC New York
Amazon Beats on Fourth-Quarter Revenue But Provides Light Guidance
Amazon reported fourth-quarter sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates. The e-retailer said revenue in the first quarter will be $121 billion to $126 billion. Analysts were expecting $125.1 billion, according to Refinitiv. Amazon Web Services reported 20% sales growth, which was short of expectations. Amazon on Thursday issued first-quarter...
NBC New York
Job Interview Tips to Help You Get Hired: What to Say, Mistakes to Avoid, How to Answer Key Questions and More
This was adapted from CNBC's Work It newsletter on LinkedIn about all things work — from how to land the job to how to succeed in your career. (Click here to subscribe.) Introverts and extroverts alike, we all have to go through job interviews — and we all equally have the potential to blow them.
NBC New York
Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money
In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
NBC New York
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
NBC New York
Starbucks Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect
Starbucks reports earnings after the bell. The coffee chain is expected to report quarterly earnings per share of 77 cents and revenue of $8.78 billion. Starbucks' stock has risen 12% over the last year. Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the bell Thursday. Here's what Wall...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
The Fed raised rates and sounded slightly more dovish. Facebook parent Meta declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." Oil giant Shell reported its biggest annual profit ever. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Some wiggle room. The Federal Reserve raised...
NBC New York
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Comments / 0