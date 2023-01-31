Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, et al. Judge: Richard D. Wetzel, Jr. The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, whose current address is unknown, will take notice that on June 8, 2022, the Plaintiff, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, filed its Complaint in Case No. 22FR06-0146, in the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 901 E Vine St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050-0000, Permanent Parcel No. 66-05973.000,("Real Estate"), and alleged that the Defendant, has or may have an interest in this Real Estate.

