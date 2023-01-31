Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Board of Knox County Commissioners Public Hearing
The Board of Knox County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider the request of United Aggregates, Inc., 14220 Parrott Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, to have salt brine applied to roadways as needed during summer for dust control and during winter for frozen stockpiles. The hearing will be...
Mount Vernon News
Union Home Mortgage Corp Vs Tyler L Smith
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Mount Vernon News
Fifth Third Bank, National Association Vs The Unknown Heirs At Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators And Executors Of The Estate Of Edward L Frailey, Deceased, Et Al
VS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, ADMINISTRATORS AND EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD L FRAILEY, DECEASED, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
Mount Vernon News
Complaint For Divorce Without Children
Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
Mount Vernon News
Final Issuance of Permit to Install: Wastewater
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Commencement Registration Coordinator
Kenyon College seeks applicants for the position of Commencement Registration Coordinator. For job posting and to apply electronically please visit:
Mount Vernon News
PeunyMac Loan Services, LLC vs. Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, et al.
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, et al. Judge: Richard D. Wetzel, Jr. The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, whose current address is unknown, will take notice that on June 8, 2022, the Plaintiff, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, filed its Complaint in Case No. 22FR06-0146, in the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 901 E Vine St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050-0000, Permanent Parcel No. 66-05973.000,("Real Estate"), and alleged that the Defendant, has or may have an interest in this Real Estate.
Mount Vernon News
Cynthia Lynn 'Cindy' Cordial
LEXINGTON – Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2023, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on Feb. 26, 1968, in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach,...
Mount Vernon News
Jackets swim and dive team prepares for dual meet
The Mount Vernon High School swim and dive team will compete at a dual meet against Big Walnut High School, Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Kenyon College. Under the guidance of Coach Steve Sant, the Jackets have been practicing at Kenyon in preparation for the meet. Several Jackets are coming off solid performances at the Viking Classic, Jan. 7 in Gambier.
