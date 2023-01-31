ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders

Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain

Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
NIH Director's Blog

Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior

Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?

Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
AOL Corp

The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.

A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
Medical News Today

Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?

The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
Healthline

What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Pain Management

Ketamine therapy is a newer approach to managing chronic pain. While early results are promising, there’s a lot to consider before giving it a try. Ketamine therapy is a possible treatment for chronic pain, which is pain that lasts longer than 3 months. While ketamine therapy isn’t typically a first-line treatment, it may be an option if other pain management strategies haven’t worked.
wdfxfox34.com

How Long Is Rehab for Drug Addiction?

Originally Posted On: https://recoveryteam.org/how-long-is-rehab-for-drug-addiction/. Drug addiction affects millions of people every year in the United States. Approximately 21 million US residents suffer from addiction, and only 10% get treatment. Therefore, people who are addicted and want help may be concerned about the average duration of rehab treatment programs. They may...
The Herald News

Doctors Often Prescribe Antidepressants for Pain, But Do They Really Work?

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Antidepressants are often prescribed to people suffering from chronic pain, but a new evidence review argues that the science behind these prescriptions is shaky at best. These drugs helped people in chronic pain in only a quarter of potential uses tested, and even then the effect ranged from low to moderate, according to a combined analysis of 26 prior reviews. "We found that,...
neurologylive.com

Clinical Provider Survey Reveals Varied Levels of Comfort for Migraine Treatment During Pregnancy

Majority of women’s healthcare providers reported in a survey feeling either somewhat or very comfortable with recommending or continuing acute treatments for pregnant patients with migraine. Allison Verhaak, PhD. In a recent survey study of 92 women's healthcare providers, 91% of whom specialized in general obstetrics and gynecology, findings...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy