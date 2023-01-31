Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain
Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
NIH Director's Blog
Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior
Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Opioids don’t do enough for chronic pain sufferers. Expand alternative treatments | Guest Opinion
The search for alternative treatments for chronic pain has begun to push the very boundary of what constitutes treatment, physician Haider Warraich writes.
MedicalXpress
How does methadone work as a heroin-replacement therapy? And what about the longer-acting buprenorphine?
Around 1% of Australian adults have tried heroin in their lifetime and 2.7% have used pharmaceutical opioids for non-medical purposes in the past 12 months. These drugs attach to the opioid receptors in the brain, creating feelings of relaxation, well-being and reduced pain. Heroin has a short half life, meaning...
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
MedicalXpress
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
Opioid addiction is a disease. We cut red tape so doctors can finally treat it effectively.
Health care providers can treat opioid use disorder and addiction, a disease of the brain, just as they treat diabetes, heart disease and emphysema.
A man bought seeds online to brew tea for his chronic pain. It led to an opioid addiction.
The 65-year-old patient used poppy seed tea for chronic pain and struggled to stop drinking it on his own, according to a case report.
Medical News Today
Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?
The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Pain Management
Ketamine therapy is a newer approach to managing chronic pain. While early results are promising, there’s a lot to consider before giving it a try. Ketamine therapy is a possible treatment for chronic pain, which is pain that lasts longer than 3 months. While ketamine therapy isn’t typically a first-line treatment, it may be an option if other pain management strategies haven’t worked.
MRIs show racism and poverty may alter brain development of Black children, study says
Black children living in poverty face increased instances of stress and trauma that can alter their brain development, a new study found.
wdfxfox34.com
How Long Is Rehab for Drug Addiction?
Originally Posted On: https://recoveryteam.org/how-long-is-rehab-for-drug-addiction/. Drug addiction affects millions of people every year in the United States. Approximately 21 million US residents suffer from addiction, and only 10% get treatment. Therefore, people who are addicted and want help may be concerned about the average duration of rehab treatment programs. They may...
curetoday.com
Teaching Children — and the World — to Use Breathing Techniques for Cancer-Related Pain
In this episode of the “Cancer Horizons” podcast, “Rabbi G” discusses his global travels to teach breathwork to children with cancer, and gives an exercise listeners can use to decrease their pain and anxiety. When going through cancer treatment, “pain is a message you don’t have...
Doctors Often Prescribe Antidepressants for Pain, But Do They Really Work?
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Antidepressants are often prescribed to people suffering from chronic pain, but a new evidence review argues that the science behind these prescriptions is shaky at best. These drugs helped people in chronic pain in only a quarter of potential uses tested, and even then the effect ranged from low to moderate, according to a combined analysis of 26 prior reviews. "We found that,...
neurologylive.com
Clinical Provider Survey Reveals Varied Levels of Comfort for Migraine Treatment During Pregnancy
Majority of women’s healthcare providers reported in a survey feeling either somewhat or very comfortable with recommending or continuing acute treatments for pregnant patients with migraine. Allison Verhaak, PhD. In a recent survey study of 92 women's healthcare providers, 91% of whom specialized in general obstetrics and gynecology, findings...
psychreg.org
Medication Administration Errors Can Induce Fear, Sadness, and Guilt Among Healthcare Professionals
Despite evidence showing that the causes of medication errors can be traced back to multiple factors in the healthcare setting, healthcare professionals still often feel the blame for them. In a new study, published in the journal BMC Health Services Research, healthcare professionals described a variety of negative emotions when...
