Niner Times
Charlotte men's basketball drops second straight with 57-54 loss to Florida International University
The Charlotte men's basketball team came up short against the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers 57-54 on Thursday, Feb. 2, inside Halton Arena. The 49ers, who are now 4-7 in Conference USA (C-USA) play, allowed FIU to secure their fourth consecutive win. Head Coach Ron Sanchez said the team fought...
Niner Times
UNC Charlotte hosts multi-school speech and debate tournament
UNC Charlotte's forensics team hosted a speech and debate tournament for seven schools on Jan. 28-29. Rounds were held in the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) and the Cato College of Education (COED). The colleges competing against Charlotte were Berry College, Hofstra University, Queens College, Rice University, James...
Niner Times
Pickleball is on the rise among students at UNC Charlotte
Pickleball is a growing sport among UNC Charlotte students, with a new club and an app to help them find courts to play on. Before the pandemic, only seniors played pickleball, but now it is being played by all. It has even become a club sport here at UNCC, open to anyone. However, with this keen attention to the game, finding a court is becoming even more difficult.
Niner Times
Opinion: Students should consider living on campus to be involved with campus life
It is important that students thoughtfully consider affordability and lifestyle necessities when choosing where to live during college since there are benefits to living on and off campus. There are three main options for housing: living in on-campus residence halls, off-campus student apartments in University City or living off-campus with...
Niner Times
Opinion: UNC Charlotte still needs to solve bus overcrowding despite improvements
Accompanying the new semester is an overhaul of on-campus public transportation. Recent changes have alleviated issues with the campus transportation system. However, with a few more improvements, UNC Charlotte might obtain a more excellent transportation system than one could hope. The overhaul. From overcrowding to long wait times, as well...
Niner Times
Charlotte Recovery Program is dedicated to assisting students in need
The Charlotte Recovery Program (CRP) assists students battling a drug or alcohol addiction. The CRP offers access to Recovery Informed Therapy, which offers ways for students to get involved with leadership opportunities, scholarships, recovery-related trips and social gatherings. "[The CRP is] a space where students can build a community together...
