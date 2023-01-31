Pickleball is a growing sport among UNC Charlotte students, with a new club and an app to help them find courts to play on. Before the pandemic, only seniors played pickleball, but now it is being played by all. It has even become a club sport here at UNCC, open to anyone. However, with this keen attention to the game, finding a court is becoming even more difficult.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO