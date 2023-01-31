ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Niner Times

UNC Charlotte hosts multi-school speech and debate tournament

UNC Charlotte's forensics team hosted a speech and debate tournament for seven schools on Jan. 28-29. Rounds were held in the College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) and the Cato College of Education (COED). The colleges competing against Charlotte were Berry College, Hofstra University, Queens College, Rice University, James...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Pickleball is on the rise among students at UNC Charlotte

Pickleball is a growing sport among UNC Charlotte students, with a new club and an app to help them find courts to play on. Before the pandemic, only seniors played pickleball, but now it is being played by all. It has even become a club sport here at UNCC, open to anyone. However, with this keen attention to the game, finding a court is becoming even more difficult.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: UNC Charlotte still needs to solve bus overcrowding despite improvements

Accompanying the new semester is an overhaul of on-campus public transportation. Recent changes have alleviated issues with the campus transportation system. However, with a few more improvements, UNC Charlotte might obtain a more excellent transportation system than one could hope. The overhaul. From overcrowding to long wait times, as well...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Niner Times

Charlotte Recovery Program is dedicated to assisting students in need

The Charlotte Recovery Program (CRP) assists students battling a drug or alcohol addiction. The CRP offers access to Recovery Informed Therapy, which offers ways for students to get involved with leadership opportunities, scholarships, recovery-related trips and social gatherings. "[The CRP is] a space where students can build a community together...
CHARLOTTE, NC

